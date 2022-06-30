One of the good ones has left us too soon.

Marvin Dwayne Smith, lovingly known as Thumper, was born in Cleveland, Texas on July 27, 1968 to his parents, JD Smith and Rachel Rushing Smith. On June 25, 2022 he died very unexpectedly after a massive heart attack at his home in Edmond, he was just 53 years old. Dwayne worked in the oilfield industry for 25 years, and was a former resident of both Cleveland and Shepherd, Texas, for most of his life.

As a faithful man of God, he dearly loved his girls with all he had and was adored by them! His life overflowed with love for his big family and many long time friends. To say he enjoyed music is not enough; from pickin’ guitars with his pie shop buddies & Ben, to singing and teaching his girls to know the greats. He mastered the art of a smoked brisket, a cast iron peach cobbler and where to drop his hook in the water. He was one of a kind to be sure.

Dwayne was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his beloved wife of 29 years, Terry Mills Smith; daughters, Annie Smith, Sarah Smith and Ryan Moore, and Olivia Grace Smith; brothers, David Smith and wife Janice, and Leeland Smith; sisters, Dianne Smith, Jerrye Pearce and husband Glen, and Debbie Clark and husband James.

The family will receive friends on Friday, July 1, 2022 at Calvary Baptist Church in Cleveland, Texas from 1-3pm. A Memorial Service will begin at 3pm led by beloved brother in law Glen Pearce officiating.

