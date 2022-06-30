Frances “Tommie” Mae Hodges, age 87, of Spring, Texas, passed away June 24, 2022. She was born January 7, 1935, in Bay City, Texas, to parents Dewey E. Sutton and Eva Mae Sutton who preceded her in death along with her husband, Earl Hodges; brother, Dewey Charles Sutton; sister, Marilyn Fae Mason; and sons in law, Jimmy D. Dozier and Kem Issacks.

Survivors include her children, Carrie L. Hodges Issacks, Larry Earl Hodges and wife Deedrah Hodges, Terri L. Hodges, Jerry E. Hodges and wife Glenda Hodges, Cherry K. Hodges Williams and husband Terry W. Williams; grandchildren, Michelle E. Dinges Selensky and husband Jared Selensky, Kelly M. Dinges Holan and husband Ernie Holan, Stephanie L. Dinges, Alexandria Rose Williams; and great grandchildren, Travis Holan and Scarlett Holan.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m., Thursday, June 30, 2022, at First Baptist Church, Coldspring, Texas, with funeral services starting at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery, Coldspring, Texas. Serving as pallbearers will be Jared Selensky, Ernie Holan, Milton R. Dinges, Coty R. Plunk, Robert M. Ward, and Chuck Charlton.

