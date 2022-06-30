Bill Thomas, age 90, of Kingwood, Texas, passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022. He was born May 12, 1932, in Webster, Texas, to parents Milton Jesse Thomas and Lorene Maggie Lou Thomas who preceded him in death along with his brother, Royce Thomas, Sr.

Bill was a graduate of Cleveland High School class of 1951. At Cleveland High, he was Freshman favorite in 1947 and played football in 1947 and 1948. Bill served in the Army of the United States and Army Reserves. He was a deacon for First Assembly of God Church in Cleveland and a member of the Kiwanis Club of Cleveland. He also served on the Cleveland City Council with Mayor Ronnie McWaters. His parents founded Thomas Brothers Feed store in the 30’s. He and his brother Burl took over the daily operations of the store in the 60’s and continued to operate it until their retirement.

Survivors include his wife, Patsy Thomas; son, Greg Thomas; brothers, Burl Thomas and Bobby Joe Thomas; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Friday, July 1, 2022, at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Pace Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens, Cleveland, Texas.

