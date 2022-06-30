Gary Wendell Kimbro, 69, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022. He was born on Friday, May 8, 1953, to John Washington Kimbro and Clariece Elaine (De Cordova) Kimbro, both of whom have preceded him in death. Gary was also preceded in death by his brother, Michael Kimbro.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife Belinda Cubbedge; children, Amber Willenberg and husband Clint, Kandice Kimbro, Heather Kimbro and fiance’ Ryan, Hope Cubbedge, Mickey Cubbedge, Jr, and Kristin Cubbedge Gulca and husband Alexandru; grandchildren, Bree, Matthew, Julia, Drew, Bethany, Kayla, Angelo,and Jullian; great-grandchild, Braxtin; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Memorial Service for Gary will be held at The Church with Out Walls located at 103 East Crockett Street Cleveland, Texas, 77327 on July 9, 2022, at 11:00 AM. Officiating Raphael and Cheryl Driver.

All arrangements were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

