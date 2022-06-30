Health Center of Southeast Texas opens new clinic in Plum Grove area

Accessing competent medical care just got a little easier for the residents of Plum Grove and Colony Ridge communities with the grand opening of the fifth Health Center of Southeast Texas clinic. Located at 871 CR 3549, the clinic is staffed and ready to welcome patients in need of care.

On Wednesday, June 29, the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce and HCSET partnered for a grand opening and ribbon cutting event at the clinic. The event was attended by City of Cleveland leaders, including Mayor Richard Boyett, Interim City Manager Robert Reynolds, Council Members Marilyn Clay and Fred Terrell, and business leaders from the Cleveland area.

HCSET Executive Director Steve Racciato, who has led the organization since it was formed in 2006 as a fledgling clinic in Cleveland, thanked volunteer Board Members Ilona Molton and West Smith for taking part in the celebration.

Raylene Atkinson, chairman of the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce, thanks Steve Racciato, executive director for the Health Center of Southeast Texas, for all the great work that the HCSET clinics bring to the communities where they are located.

“Without our board, we don’t exist. It’s volunteer work. They get nothing else out of it, but without the board, we can’t exist under the Federally Qualified Healthcare Clinic rules,” Racciato said. “When the board of directors was first formed by [the former] Cleveland Regional Medical Center at the time, there was a need in this community. We are fulfilling a mission.”

The clinic was provided through federal grant dollars that Racciato said would have gone elsewhere had HCSET not applied.

“I tell people, ‘This is your taxpayer dollars at work.’ If the funds weren’t coming here, they would be going somewhere else because the government authorizes the funds to be spent. If they don’t come here, they go somewhere else,” Racciato said.

Federal grants have paid for all five of the HCSET clinics, located in Cleveland, Liberty, Shepherd, Livingston, and now Plum Grove.

The Plum Grove clinic hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., closed for lunch from noon to 1 p.m. The clinic is also closed on Saturday and Sunday.

To schedule an appointment, call 832-678-5032. For after-hours accessibility, call 281-592-2224.

To find the locations of the other HCSET clinics, click here: https://hcset.com/find-a-location/

Health Center of Southeast Texas employees stand outside the new clinic in the Plum Grove area on Wednesday, June 29. The organization is led by Executive Director Steve Racciato, Chief Operations Officer Maggie Estrada, Chief Financial Officer Lisa Prochaska and Medical Director Dr. Jasmine Sulaiman (not pictured). Not one to take a lot of credit, Steve Racciato, executive director for the Health Center of Southeast Texas, says his clinic staff, board of directors and administrators are the backbone of the organization. West Smith, a board member for the Health Center of Southeast Texas, cuts the ribbon at a ceremony hosted by HCSET and the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, June 29, for the grand opening of HCSET’s new clinic in the Plum Grove area.

