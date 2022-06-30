Cleveland City Council meets to discuss city manager job

Cleveland City Council met in a special-called meeting Thursday afternoon, June 30, regarding the search for a new city manager. With no other business on the agenda, Council immediately went into executive session. When they returned to the meeting roughly 90 minutes later, they adjourned without taking any action.

Mayor Richard Boyett said there was never any plan to take any action during the meeting as it was simply an opportunity for Council to meet and discuss the best way to move forward with recruiting and hiring a new city manager. During executive session, they also culled out several applications from the 14 or so they received so far.

“We pared it down to six applicants. We may still get more since the job is posted through July 8,” Boyett said.

Council will meet again on Tuesday, July 5, to continue their work on the matter.

“We are not in a hurry to pick a new city manager,” Boyett told Bluebonnet News.

The City of Cleveland has enlisted the help of the executive search firm CPS HR Consulting to recruit candidates for the job. In the job posting on the CPS HR website, the description says, “The ideal candidate shall be an exceptional leader with a heart for the community and the emotional intelligence and professional presence to respond to the City’s challenges both strategically and tactically. The ideal candidate shall have the patience and perseverance to foster the vision and direction of the city by seeking ‘best practices’ for continued growth and relevance. This fiscally sound and business-minded individual must be dedicated to the effective and efficient delivery of city services across all sectors of the community.”

The education requirements for the job say that candidates must have at least a bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university in Public Administration, Business Administration or directly related field, and must have at least five years of municipal government experience with at least three years of city management or administration experience at the director/department head level or above.

Currently, the City of Cleveland is operating with EDC Director Robert Reynolds temporarily serving as the interim city manager. He was appointed during Council’s meeting on Tuesday, June 28.

