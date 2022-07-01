Roland Earl Anderson, 75, of Dayton, passed away June 28, 2022 in Galveston, Texas. Roland was born May 14, 1947 in Cleveland, Texas, to parents Morris Roland Anderson and Francis Eunice Willett Anderson.

Roland grew up in Dayton and attended Dayton schools. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge. He worked as a welder all of his life and welding was his hobby.

Roland was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Lana Anderson. He is survived by his sons, Roland Anderson, Jr. and Patrick Anderson; his grandchildren, Cindy Anderson, Ashley Anderson, and Zakkary Anderson; his sister, Sherry Collins; also numerous other family members and friends.

Service for Roland will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 1, 2022 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jeff Day officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at service time. Interment will follow at Jordan Cemetery in Batson, Texas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

