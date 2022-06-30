Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 27, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 27, 2022:

Bianchi, Karissa Dawn – Hold for Harris County-Assault/Family Violence and Hold for Harris County-Assault

Nieves, Martin – Public Intoxication and Consumption of Alcoholic Beverages (off-premises consumption)

Sanders, Ralph – Driving While Intoxicated

Padilla, Dany – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person

Lewis, Preston Lee – Criminal Trespass and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

McAdams, Darren Calvin Sr. – Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Peloquin, Cody – Burglary of a Building

Taylor, Larry Lamar Jr. – Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member

Garcia, Esteban Jr. – Expired Driver’s License, Displaying Expired License Plate/Registration, Disregarding Stop Sign

Stout, Elizabeth – Criminal Trespass

McNeal, Dewayne Daniel – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Hensley, Jacob Brian – Possession of Marijuana

Gutierrez, Martin – Driving While Intoxicated

