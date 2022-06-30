Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 27, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 27, 2022:

  • Bianchi, Karissa Dawn – Hold for Harris County-Assault/Family Violence and Hold for Harris County-Assault
  • Nieves, Martin – Public Intoxication and Consumption of Alcoholic Beverages (off-premises consumption)
  • Sanders, Ralph – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Padilla, Dany – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person
  • Lewis, Preston Lee – Criminal Trespass and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
  • McAdams, Darren Calvin Sr. – Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Peloquin, Cody – Burglary of a Building
  • Taylor, Larry Lamar Jr. – Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member
  • Garcia, Esteban Jr. – Expired Driver’s License, Displaying Expired License Plate/Registration, Disregarding Stop Sign
  • Stout, Elizabeth – Criminal Trespass
  • McNeal, Dewayne Daniel – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Hensley, Jacob Brian – Possession of Marijuana
  • Gutierrez, Martin – Driving While Intoxicated
Bianchi, Karissa Dawn
Gutierrez, Martin
Hensley, Jacob Brian
Lewis, Preston Lee
McAdams, Darren Calvin
McNeal, Dewayne Daniel
Nieves, Martin
Padilla, Dany
Peloquin, Cody
Sanders, Ralph
Taylor, Larry Lamar Jr.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.