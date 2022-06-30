Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 28, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 28, 2022:
- Haff, Colby Zane – Sexual Assault of a Child
- Johnson, Mason Alan – Possession of a Dangerous Drug, Unlawful Carrying a Weapon and Public Intoxication
- Tousha, Tommy Pearl – Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility
- Parr, Cheyenne Brittany – Bond Forfeiture-Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Pierce, Robert Shannon – Hold for Polk County-Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Bonilla, Juan Jesus – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Shaver, Helen Ann – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Heard, James David Jr. – Criminal Mischief
- Manuel, Todd – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Villalobos-Morales, Christopher – Possession of Marijuana
- Garrison, Jesse Dillian – Driving While Intoxicated and Hold for Harris County
- Smith, Billy Jack Jr. – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Tidwell, John – Evading Arrest or Detention of a Vehicle, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Parole Violation
- Garcia, Jose Luis – Interfering With Public Duties
- Gonzales, Joseph Dylan – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Reeves, David Lonnie III – Violation of a Protective Order
- Rose, Keandre Arquis – Hold for Harris County-Driving While Intoxicated