Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 28, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 28, 2022:

  • Haff, Colby Zane – Sexual Assault of a Child
  • Johnson, Mason Alan – Possession of a Dangerous Drug, Unlawful Carrying a Weapon and Public Intoxication
  • Tousha, Tommy Pearl – Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility
  • Parr, Cheyenne Brittany – Bond Forfeiture-Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Pierce, Robert Shannon – Hold for Polk County-Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Bonilla, Juan Jesus – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Shaver, Helen Ann – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Heard, James David Jr. – Criminal Mischief
  • Manuel, Todd – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Villalobos-Morales, Christopher – Possession of Marijuana
  • Garrison, Jesse Dillian – Driving While Intoxicated and Hold for Harris County
  • Smith, Billy Jack Jr. – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Tidwell, John – Evading Arrest or Detention of a Vehicle, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Parole Violation
  • Garcia, Jose Luis – Interfering With Public Duties
  • Gonzales, Joseph Dylan – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Reeves, David Lonnie III – Violation of a Protective Order
  • Rose, Keandre Arquis – Hold for Harris County-Driving While Intoxicated
Bonilla, Juan Jesus
Garcia, Jose Luis
Garrison, Jesse Dillian
Gonzales, Joseph Dylan
Haff, Colby Zane
Heard, James David Jr.
Johnson, Mason Alan
Manuel, Todd
Parr, Cheyenne Brittany
Pierce, Robert Shannon
Reeves, David Lonnie III
Rose, Keandre Arquis
Shaver, Helen Ann
Smith, Billy Jack Jr.
Tidwell, John
Tousha, Tommy Pearl
Villalobos-Morales, Christopher

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.