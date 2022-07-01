Billy Dale Johnson, 56, of Humble, Texas, went to his Heavenly home on Saturday, June 25, 2022. He was born on Saturday, December 11, 1965, in Houston, Texas to Jack Johnson and Drucilla Cantrell, both of whom have preceded him in death.

Billy was also preceded in death by his step-father, David Shrode; granddaughter, Teddi Johnson; and his grandparents.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Japlynn Johnson; children, Randall Johnson, Kristian Holley and husband Brandon, Randy Kroner and wife Kaitlin, Orion Rasberry, Amberlye Slider and husband Matt, Christopher Fischer and husband Cole, Tylor Rasberry and Erin; sister, Wendy Drabbant and husband Frank; grandchildren, Destini, Braden, Bubba, Aaron, Dakota, Brice, Payton, Avalynn, Presley, Paris, Khloe, Easton, Collette, Parker, Bailee and Ryder; along with numerous nephews and nieces and other loving family and treasured friends.

A memorial service will be held for Billy at Grace Community Baptist Church located at 8073 FM 1960 Dayton, Texas, 77535, on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at 1:00 pm.

Per family request, flowers for the service shall be delivered during church business hours.

All arrangements were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

