The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 29, 2022:

Laza, Frank Eugene – Indecency With a Child with sexual contact

Arledge, Laura Rachelle – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Rodgers, Bryan Wayne – Hold for Harris County-Theft of Materials and Parole Violation

Rich, Eli Blake – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Templeton, Danny Lee – Indecency With a Child with sexual contact

Taylor, Shawn Michael – Driving While Intoxicated

