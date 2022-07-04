Glenda Caughman, 72, of Dayton, Texas passed away on June 30, 2022, peacefully at her home. Glenda was born on April 30, 1950, in Borger, Texas to parents Robert Anderton and Bobbi Jo Griffith Anderton.

Glenda lived in the Kenefick area for many years. She was a member of the Southern Baptist Church and enjoyed flowers, especially yellow roses. She was a loving wife and homemaker. Glenda was a great mother and mom to many kids. She especially loved being with her grandkids and great grandkids. Glenda was very thoughtful, never forgetting birthdays and special occasions. She had unconditional love for her husband, Ernie.

Preceded in death by her father, Robert Glen Anderton and mother, Bobbie Jo Anderton, son, Mark Johnston, sisters, Reba Anderton and Patricia Forrest, and nephew, Robert Lee Durham, V.

Survived by husband of 34 years, Ernest Ray Caughman; brother, Bob Anderton and wife Julie; son, Steven Johnston and wife Holly, stepsons, Jon Caughman and wife Holly, Jason Caughman and wife Stratford; stepdaughters, Lisa Wilburn, Liz Rounree and husband Dale, and Melissa May and husband Robert; niece, Katy Kelley and family; and nephew, Kyle Anderton and family; grandchildren, Kirstin, Chase, Ty, Jonathan, McKenze, D’Laney, Brock, Andi, Kristen, Nick, Jacob, Joclyn and Taylor; great-grandchildren, Gunner, Kayden, Harleigh, Emmitt, Scarlett and Allison; numerous other relatives and friends.

Services will be 11:am, Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home Chapel in Dayton. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home. Burial will follow the service at Ryan Cemetery.

