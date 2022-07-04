Beverly Jo Suttle was born February 28, 1939 in Dyersberg, Tennessee to parents, Joe L. Brisendine and Hilda Rueben Pierce Brisendine. Beverly passed away peacefully, June 30, 2022, surrounded by her loving family, in Coldspring, Texas.

Beverly had a full life. She loved her family and friends dearly. Her accepting character and love for people turned many friends of the family into “honorary” sons and daughters of the family. She always seemed to have faith in people’s potential.

Beverly had countless hobbies which she took on fully. A most recent hobby was her Tennessee Walking horses, which won many ribbons. Other pastimes were watching WWE wrestling, trying recipes, needlepointing, writing, cake decorating, gardening, reading and sewing…. One of her greatest enjoyments was joining her son, Mark in the development of character costumes he would use in his Hammerhead Comedy projects.

She was loved by so many and will be sorely missed.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, and by her son, Mark A. Johnson. Beverly is survived by her husband of 32 years, Tom Suttle; children, Michael L. Johnson and wife Edna Marie, Mark’s wife, Lynn Johnson; Melanie D. Cockrell and husband Randal B., Cynthia L. Scrivner and husband Jeff; sister, Linda Sue Abbott and husband Dale; grandchildren, Travis Burroughs and wife Melissa, Ashley Catic and husband Irvin, Elise Poisot and husband Marcel, Jessie Clymer, Sophia Ormsby, Robert Thibodeaux Jr, Candice Taylor, Crystal Hayhurst and husband John, Travis R. Thibodeaux and wife Mandy, Jake Thibodeaux and wife Ashley, Natalie D. von Wenckstern and husband Eric, Zachary M. Randolph, Erin Lewandowski and husband Garrett; 25 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandson.

Visitation will be Saturday, July 9, 2022 from 11am-1pm at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Coldspring, Texas. Funeral Service will begin at 1pm. Although we would rather a donation be sent in Beverly’s honor to St. Jude’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, if you do choose to send floral arrangements, please have the orders delivered to Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Cleveland, Texas by July 8, 2022 or delivered to Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Coldspring after 9am on July 9, 2022.

Again, In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made in her memory to St. Jude’s Children Hospital in Memphis,Tennessee.

There will be a reception at the farm following the service.

