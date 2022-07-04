Mary Louise “Mam” Haynes Witherspoon, 73, of Anahuac, Texas, passed away, on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at her home with her loving family by her side. She was born on September 3, 1948, in Anahuac, to the late Edgar and Juanita Gray Haynes. Mam graduated from Anahuac High School, the class of 1966. She married her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Haskell Witherspoon, soon after their graduation. Together they spent the next forty-seven years, in Anahuac raising their three sons, until his passing in 2015.

Mary Louise attended Lamar University, where she focused on her studies in the paralegal area. She spent her career with the Chambers County Attorney’s office, working as an administrative assistant for twenty-six years, before her retirement. She was dedicated in her faith, and was a member of First United Methodist Church of Anahuac.

She pursued many interests, some of which included vegetable gardening, watching Little House on the Prairie, and The Walton’s. Her greatest joy however, came from spending time with her precious family. Mam was very loving, with a feisty side. She was known for her blunt honesty, and she would tell you her opinion whether you wanted to hear it or not. Mam was a fire cracker, keeping her family on their toes with her stubbornness. She was truly proud of each of them and their accomplishments. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Mary Louise was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband Haskell; and her brother-in-law Eddie Pyle. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memories, her sons Cade Witherspoon and wife Carol of Anahuac, Kyle Witherspoon and wife Jennifer of Anahuac, and Coy Witherspoon and his significant other Christy of Anahuac; her grandchildren Cadee Ming and husband Kyle of Anahuac, Shae DeBerry and husband Matt of College Station, Jace Witherspoon and his significant other Chelcia of Anahuac, Clay Witherspoon , Fischer Witherspoon, and Adelyn Witherspoon all of Anahuac, her great-grandchildren Makenzie DeBerry and Kyle DeBerry of College Station, Nayvi Witherspoon and Kylee Ming of Anahuac; her siblings Edgar Gray Haynes of Anahuac, Bettye Lou Pyle of Conroe; her dear friend Maria De La Cruz; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Halley Moor, Jr., Scott Wheeler, Judd Storey, Thad LeNormand, Jamie Leggett, Clay Edmonds, Chad Edmonds, and Skipper Hamilton. Honorary Pallbearers will be Leslie Turner, Jimmy Turner, Tommy Gilbert, Donald Wayne Wilcox, David Hargraves, Chipper Sherman AKA “Matt Dillon”, Dave Wilcox and Dr. Ben Beaoui.

Friends are invited to visit with the family, beginning at 12pm on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church of Anahuac, 204 Trinity Street. A funeral service for Mam will follow at 2pm, with Chris Stephenson officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Anahuac Cemetery.

Special thanks and appreciation to Habor Hospice and all the nurses and staff that cared for Mary Louise.

Condolences and memories can be shared online at http://www.sterlingfuneralhome.com.

