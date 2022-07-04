JoAnn Nadine Briones, 64, of Cleveland, Texas, passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022, she was born on Friday, December 13, 1957, to Lloyd Lee Autry and Lessie Mae Foster Autry, both of whom have preceded her in death.

JoAnn was also preceded in death by her son, Albert Lee Andrew Farr; bonus dad, Edward Andrew Bailey; brother, Eddie Dwayne Bailey; niece, Lessie Jo Smith.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband Alberto Briones; children Jesse Dwight Farr and wife Renee; Lisa Marie Hollingsworth and husband Darrell , Jana Farr and husband Anthony ; bonus-mom, Mary Autry; sisters, Janice Siam, Jeanell Steveson and husband Steve; grandchildren, Samantha Fleming, Kayla Whitson and husband Jimmy, Jessica Meadows and husband Dustin , Kristina Franks and husband Tyrell, Andrea Vega and husband Steven, Dakota Farr, Morgan Lacaze and husband Scott, Devon Farr; great-grandchildren, Grace Meadows, Tyrell Franks, Jr., Dustin Meadows, Jr., Kiara Franks, Liam Lacaze, Tyler Franks, Noah Vega, Amelia Whitson; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for JoAnn will be held at Neal Funeral Home on July 6, 2022, from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Funeral Services for JoAnn will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at 12:00 pm. Interment for JoAnn will immediately follow at Rosewood Cemetery. Officiating Ronald Shirley Jr.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

