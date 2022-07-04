Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 30, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 30, 2022:

Foley, James Anthony – Reckless Damage or Destruction to Property

Fleming, John Thomas – Motion to Revoke Community Supervision-Possession of a Controlled Substance

Dickson, Alexis Nicole – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Delgado, Lauro Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Rains, Joseph Michael – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle

Hayes, Christopher – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Sharp, Shawn Marie – Public Intoxication

Jackson, Derrick Cursean – Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information, Hold for Harris County-Assault/Family Violence and Hold for Martin County-Bond Forfeiture-Possession of Dangerous Drugs

Dabadie, Krista Suzanna – Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair and Falsification of Drug Test

Seale, Leonard David – Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child

Dabadie, Krista Suzanna Delgado, Lauro Jr. Dickson, Alexis Nicole Fleming, John Thomas Foley, James Anthony Hayes, Christopher Scott Jackson, Derrick Cursean Rains, Joseph Michael Seale, Leonard David Sharp, Shawn Marie

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

