Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 30, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 30, 2022:

  • Foley, James Anthony – Reckless Damage or Destruction to Property
  • Fleming, John Thomas – Motion to Revoke Community Supervision-Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Dickson, Alexis Nicole – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
  • Delgado, Lauro Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Rains, Joseph Michael – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
  • Hayes, Christopher – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
  • Sharp, Shawn Marie – Public Intoxication
  • Jackson, Derrick Cursean – Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information, Hold for Harris County-Assault/Family Violence and Hold for Martin County-Bond Forfeiture-Possession of Dangerous Drugs
  • Dabadie, Krista Suzanna – Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair and Falsification of Drug Test
  • Seale, Leonard David – Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child
