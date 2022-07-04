Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 30, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 30, 2022:
- Foley, James Anthony – Reckless Damage or Destruction to Property
- Fleming, John Thomas – Motion to Revoke Community Supervision-Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Dickson, Alexis Nicole – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
- Delgado, Lauro Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Rains, Joseph Michael – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
- Hayes, Christopher – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
- Sharp, Shawn Marie – Public Intoxication
- Jackson, Derrick Cursean – Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information, Hold for Harris County-Assault/Family Violence and Hold for Martin County-Bond Forfeiture-Possession of Dangerous Drugs
- Dabadie, Krista Suzanna – Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair and Falsification of Drug Test
- Seale, Leonard David – Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child