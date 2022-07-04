Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 1, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 1, 2022:

  • Sanford, Cody Lee – Assault/Family Violence
  • Williams, Bobby Owen – Fraudulent Use or Possession of a Credit Card or Debit Card, Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information and Theft of Property
  • Carry, Tracy Lee – Assault/Family Violence
  • Gutierrez-Turis, Santos – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
  • Alfred, Rion Joseph – Possession of Marijuana and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon
  • Obyrne, Robert Michael – Public Intoxication
  • Llanes, Marco Antonio – Driving While Intoxicated
