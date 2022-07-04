Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 1, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 1, 2022:

Sanford, Cody Lee – Assault/Family Violence

Williams, Bobby Owen – Fraudulent Use or Possession of a Credit Card or Debit Card, Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information and Theft of Property

Carry, Tracy Lee – Assault/Family Violence

Gutierrez-Turis, Santos – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Alfred, Rion Joseph – Possession of Marijuana and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon

Obyrne, Robert Michael – Public Intoxication

Llanes, Marco Antonio – Driving While Intoxicated

Alfred, Rion Joseph Carry, Tracy Lee Gutierrez-Turis, Santos Llanes, Marco Antonio Obyrne, Robert Michael Sanford, Cody Lee Williams, Bobby Owen

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

