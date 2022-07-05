Liberty woman killed in July 4 crash

A 29-year-old Liberty woman was killed in a one-vehicle accident around 8 p.m. Monday, July 4, on FM 2830 North, also known as Airport Road in the Liberty area.

According to Sgt. Rob Willoughby, the supervisor for the Liberty County Department of Public Safety office in Liberty, the woman was driving along FM 2830 North in a 2002 black Toyota SUV at an unsafe speed, causing her to lose control of her vehicle.

“The vehicle left the roadway and entered the ditch, continuing until it struck a culvert. The vehicle went airborne and flipped multiple times before coming to a stop,” Willoughby said.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle during the crash.

She was airlifted to Kingwood Hospital with critical injuries. Doctors were unable to save her and she was pronounced dead at 9:08 p.m.

Her body was taken to the Montgomery County Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.

The crash is still under investigation by DPS Troopers with Trooper Haley Smith taking the lead. Her identity is being withheld at this time. An update will be posted if warranted.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

