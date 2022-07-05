Astros mascot Orbit to greet baseball fans Saturday at Cleveland Whataburger

Orbit, the official mascot for the Houston Astros, will join Whataburger in Cleveland on Saturday for a morning of fun, food, games and giveaways.

During the two-hour event from 10 a.m. to noon, 100 Astros game tickets will be given away to lucky fans, as well as autographed Astros merchandise, Whataburger swag and a chance to win Whataburger food for a year.

This is a free event being offered by the Cleveland Whataburger, owned by the Burgerworks, LLC, franchise, and the Houston Astros.

The Cleveland Whataburger is located at 806 US 59 N Bypass in Cleveland.

(Note: Attached are photos from other Fan Fest events)

A photo from a previous Fan Fest event

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

