Liberty’s Donatto and Vallery named Outstanding Performers

Nailah Donatto and X’Zerious Vallery, members of the Liberty High School Choir, were recently selected as Outstanding Performers at the UIL Texas State Solo & Ensemble Contest.

Of the approximately 100,000 students participating in the regional UIL music contests and the thousands of musicians who performed at the Texas State Solo & Ensemble Contest, only 2-3 percent of the solo performances earned the distinguished honor of being recognized as an Outstanding Performer. This achievement is truly a mark of musical excellence!

Donatto and Vallery will both be starting their senior year at Liberty High School in August.

Donatto is the daughter of Tonya and Victor Donatto. Vallery is the son of Lorie Tyler and Detroit Vallery.

Both students competed at the regional level back in February where they both received 1st divisions and advanced to TSSEC which was held at the end of May in Pflugerville, Texas. They both received 1st division ratings at TSSEC, but it wasn’t until later in June the students were notified they had been selected by each of their judges as Outstanding Performers at the state competition.

The Liberty High School Choir is under the direction of Christie Bean who has been with the district for 14 years.

