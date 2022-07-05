West, Singh earn scholarships from Fine Arts Society of Liberty, Texas

The Fine Arts Society of Liberty, Texas (FASOLT) is proud to announce this year’s scholarship recipients. Thanks to the generous donors who made these funds possible. FASOLT will award $2,000 scholarships to these graduating seniors:

Hardin

Jaden West – University of Texas – Majoring in Theater

Liberty

Katelyn Singh – Lamar University – Majoring in Vocal Music Education

Theater has been a big part of Jaden West’s life. The Hardin High School 2022 grad has done a total of 15 plays ranging from one-act plays to full two-act length musicals. Jaden has been awarded four All-Star Cast awards in UIL and one Best Performer award. He was inducted into the Thespian Society as a freshman in high school and has served as President. He has also been a member of the Hardin High School Band where he was selected to be a Section Leader and has received numerous awards.

Katelyn Singh has been involved in music most of her life both at school and at church. She is part of the Worship Team at First Baptist Church of Daisetta where she also directs the children’s choir. She has been the Soprano Section Leader in the Liberty High School Chorale as well as the President of the Liberty High School choirs. She has been selected for the TMEA All-Region Choir numerous times and this year was selected to be a member of the TMEA All-State Choir.

“FASOLT congratulates each of these students on their hard work and perseverance and wishes them the best in their respective futures. These graduates make our communities proud,” said Christie Bean in the announcement regarding the scholarships. “We also thank our community for the outpouring of generosity and support of fine arts in our area. Without you, this would not be possible.”

FASOLT has earned the Platinum Seal of Transparency from GuideStar, the world’s largest source of information on nonprofit organizations. In Texas alone, there are over 185,000 nonprofit organizations registered with the IRS. FASOLT is the only nonprofit in all of Liberty County to have achieved the Platinum Seal of Transparency from GuideStar.

FASOLT is a 501(c)(3) and the Platinum Seal means the organization has met the highest standards set by GuideStar and donors.

FASOLT welcomes contributions to further the work of promoting and supporting the fine arts for all area residents. To be part of it, make your tax-deductible donation at https://fasolt.org.

