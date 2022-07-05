Linda Jeanette Byerley-Medina, 67, of Dayton, Texas, passed away on July 1, 2022 at her residence. Linda was born May 3, 1955 in Dayton, Texas in Dayton to parents John Byerley, Jr. and Bonnie Williams Byerley.

Linda lived most her life in the Dayton area, and was a former resident of Lafayette, Louisiana. Linda was previously employed as a machinist and forklift operator at Insteel. She enjoyed coin collecting, watching TV and visiting casinos. She loved spending time with family, especially her cousins.

Preceded in death by her father, John Byerley, Jr.; brother, Curtis Byerley; sister, Debra West; daughter-in-law, Jodene Medina.

Linda is survived by her mother, Bonnie Byerley; children, Michael Medina, Curtis Medina, and Pete Medina and wife Katelyn; grandchildren, Ashton Medina, Alec Medina, Diego Medina, Andres Medina, Colton Medina, Layla Medina, Trace Medina, and Parker Medina; Brother, Don Byerley and wife Karen; numerous nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Services will be 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel in Dayton. Visitation will be 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. before the service at 7:00 p.m.

