Linda Kay Ehrigson DeFord was born on September 13, 1949, in Houston, Texas, to Grace Irene Kraus and Walter David Ehrigson. They lived in the Heights of Houston. B

eing the only child born late in their lives, Linda was the “Apple of her Daddy’s Eye”! Linda graduated from Reagan High School and was a drummer in the Red Coats, a drum & bugle corp. She graduated from Sam Houston State University in 1971 with a degree in History and a minor in German.

She started her teaching career in Splendora Junior High from 1972 to 1973 and then moved to teaching American History at Splendora High School in 1974. Linda married David DeFord on June 17, 1975, and was divorced in 1990. Linda was National Honor Society sponsor for many years. During Linda’s years at Splendora High School she also taught English and German.

Linda’s love of history made her want to pass this love on to her students by making history come alive. She had a big influence on many of her students and one even became a history teacher using Linda’s techniques! Linda also enjoyed sharing her love of the German language with others and was even tutoring someone at the Care Center.

Linda loved Franklin D. Roosevelt, the Victorian era, teacups and tea pots, and baseball, specifically the Houston Astros. Linda loved baseball and would let you know how many days until the season would be starting. Linda will be greatly missed by her family at Splendora High School – faculty and students alike! Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Grace Irene Kraus and Walter David Ehrigson.

Visitation will be Sunday, July 10, 2022, in the Pace-Stancil Chapel from 1-2pm. Funeral Service will begin at 2pm with Dr. Greg Smith officiating. Burial will be Monday, July 11, 2022, in the Shelby Cemetery at 10am. Pallbearers for the service will be, Wallace Gibbs, Mike Futrell, Dan Muirhead, Ron McGuire, Walter Duke, and David Kennedy.

