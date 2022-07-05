Scott Dempsie Henley, 66, passed away peacefully on July 2, 2022 at Kingwood Medical Center, in Kingwood, TX. Scott was born in Liberty, Texas on August 3, 1955 to parents Dempsie and Patsy Emanuel Henley.
After graduating Liberty High School, Scott was involved in many occupations and professions. With his love for excitement and racing motorcycles as a teen ad beyond, he became an icon who started a business; recording, duplicating and shipping live videos of motorcycle and car racing events throughout the country.
Later on, working with Exxon Oil, he was involved in research; tracing the lineage of land, oil, mineral rights and deeds from the present day to the early 1700’s, that potentially was to be acquired by Exxon Oil. Scott also spent many years working with his father in his real estate business, while his father performed his duties as Liberty County Judge.
In 1968, he met Lainie while both of their families were vacationing in Jamaica. A love that has lasted for 54 years and came to fruition in 2006, when they officially began their life together.
Scott leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife Lainie, sister Holly Henley, cousins, numerous nephews, nieces, family members and friends, especially Cecilia Longoria and Lynn Davis. He is preceded in death by his parents, Dempsie and Patsy Henley, sisters Jerry Henley Aycock, Jade Turner Morris, and brother Zana Turner.
Please join us on Saturday, July 9th from 4:00 – 6:00 pm for a Memorial Service in honor of Scott at Allison Funeral Service, in Liberty, Texas.
I’m really going to miss you, pal. Our wide ranging conversations on music, your dad – a hero of mine, and all the hyperbolic experiences we shared which remain unbelievable to most, sometimes even to me.
As unbelievable as your stories so often were to me, and as unlikely as mine may have seemed to you, it’s too hard to make that stuff up with the details we so often shared. Real is real. You were the real deal, pal. They don’t make’em like you anymore that I know of. Such is our tremendous loss.
May your family and other friends find joy in your memories, as I do, and peace in days to come.
Rest In Peace, Bro
☮️❤️🍄🎶🍻