Scott Dempsie Henley, 66, passed away peacefully on July 2, 2022 at Kingwood Medical Center, in Kingwood, TX. Scott was born in Liberty, Texas on August 3, 1955 to parents Dempsie and Patsy Emanuel Henley.

After graduating Liberty High School, Scott was involved in many occupations and professions. With his love for excitement and racing motorcycles as a teen ad beyond, he became an icon who started a business; recording, duplicating and shipping live videos of motorcycle and car racing events throughout the country.

Later on, working with Exxon Oil, he was involved in research; tracing the lineage of land, oil, mineral rights and deeds from the present day to the early 1700’s, that potentially was to be acquired by Exxon Oil. Scott also spent many years working with his father in his real estate business, while his father performed his duties as Liberty County Judge.

In 1968, he met Lainie while both of their families were vacationing in Jamaica. A love that has lasted for 54 years and came to fruition in 2006, when they officially began their life together.

Scott leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife Lainie, sister Holly Henley, cousins, numerous nephews, nieces, family members and friends, especially Cecilia Longoria and Lynn Davis. He is preceded in death by his parents, Dempsie and Patsy Henley, sisters Jerry Henley Aycock, Jade Turner Morris, and brother Zana Turner.

Please join us on Saturday, July 9th from 4:00 – 6:00 pm for a Memorial Service in honor of Scott at Allison Funeral Service, in Liberty, Texas.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Scott Dempsie Henley, please visit our floral store.

