James Robert Ragon, Sr., 70, of Cleveland, Texas went to his Heavenly home on Sunday, July 3, 2022. He was born on Wednesday, January 2, 1952, in Birmingham, Alabama to James Archie Ragon and Mary Louise (Petty) Ragon, both of whom have preceded him in death.

James was also preceded in death by his son, James Robert Ragon, Jr. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 16 years Sandra Ragon; children, Dena Taylor and husband Michael, Danielle Humphries and husband Brian, Jason Ragon and wife Christina, Michael Ragon and wife Heaven; grandchildren, Brandon Wilson, Gary Hardin and wife Meghan, Grace Griffin and husband Chance, Dylan Johnson and wife Raven, Harley Ragon, Josh Ragon, Kerstyn Bryan and husband Conner, Samantha Ragon, Jacob Ragon, Jason Ragon, Jr., Garrett Ragon, Airon Ragon; great-granddaughter, Harper Ragon; great-grandchildren, Merric and Madalee Maddux; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for James will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Thursday, July 7, 2022, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral Services will be on Friday, July 8, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home at 10:00 am. Interment for James will immediately follow at Morgan Cemetery. Brother David Moore officiating.

