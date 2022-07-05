Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 2, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 2, 2022:
- Patterson, Ronald Lynn – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
- Smith, Jason Dean – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Varel-Martinez, Alis Vismar – Driving While Intoxicated/Open Alcohol Container, and Duty on Striking Fixture
- Noel, Jacob Eugene – Failure to Appear, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Indecency With a Child/Sexual Contact
- Vazquez, Valentin – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/ Family Violence