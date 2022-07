The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 3, 2022:

Sims, Billy Lee – Hold for Montgomery County-Theft

Trigo, Audryana – Public Intoxication

Hilsmeier, Lisa Ann – Public Intoxication

Ellis, Rayford Tyrone Sr. – Theft of Property and Evading Arrest or Detention

Blackburn, Richard Anthony – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Theft of Property

Ryder, Jeremy Wayne – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Blackburn, Richard Anthony Ellis, Rayford Tyrone Sr. Hilsmeier, Lisa Ann Ryder, Jeremy Wayne Sims, Billy Lee Trigo, Audryana

Share this: Twitter

Facebook