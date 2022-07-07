Business Spotlight: Mobiloil Credit Union

Bluebonnet News is offering local businesses (Liberty, San Jacinto, Hardin, Chambers, Polk and East Montgomery counties) a chance to be listed in an upcoming business profile section that is part of the front page of the website. Below is one of the profiles in this new section:

Mobiloil Credit Union, 999 SH 146, Dayton, Texas

Stacey Herrington, branch manager, sherrington@mofcu.org

409-924-5285

1. COMPANY PROFILE

Mobiloil Credit Union was chartered July 30, 1935 as Magnolia Employees Beaumont Texas Credit Union and was owned and operated by their sponsor sponsor group, Magnolia Beaumont Refinery. Mobiloil Credit Union is now a community charter with over 70,000 members and assets exceeding $1 Billion. As a Credit Union, we are not for profit, meaning our profits are returned to our members in the form of lower interest rates on loans, higher interest rates on deposit and free financial education.

We currently have 12 branches and service 10 counties. We opened our Dayton location in June of 2020 and are able to service anyone who lives, works, worships or attends school in Liberty County.

2. EMPLOYMENT AND GROWTH

We are always growing and with growth comes employment opportunities. We currently have five employees at our Dayton location. Although we do not have any current openings, you can visit mobiloilcu.org/careers at any time to view job openings. You can also email a copy of your resume to HumanResourcesDL@mofcu.org and let us know you are interested in any openings in the area and we will keep your resume on file.

3. COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT

Mobiloil Credit Union is an active member of the Dayton Chamber of Commerce and our Dayton Branch Manager, Stacey Herrington, serves on the Board of Directors. We also partner with Liberty ISD and Dayton ISD to offer students our free financial education. In 2022, we have taught four of our courses to over 150 High School Seniors in Liberty County.

4. WHAT ARE THE COMMUNITY’S STRENGTHS AND WEAKNESSES?

The Liberty County community has been extremely welcoming from the beginning. The Chamber of Commerce and fellow businesses all help each other to succeed. As the community grows, there will be benefits and challenges for all current businesses, but as long as the values of the community remain the same, Liberty County will reap the rewards of the growth.

The Dayton branch of Mobiloil Credit Union is one of 12 branches that serve 10 counties.

5. WHAT ARE YOU MOST PROUD OF ABOUT YOUR BUSINESS?

Mobiloil Credit Union has always put our member’s financial health above all else. We truly care about our members and want to see them succeed in their finances, credit scores and business goals. We offer a free Credit Score Analysis to all members and non-members. This gives us a chance to do a soft pull on your credit report and then review your report with you and give you a plan to improve your credit.

6. WHAT IS YOUR MARKETING AND SOCIAL MEDIA STRATEGY?

Mobiloil Credit Union has great brand awareness in the Southeast Texas area. We are very active on social media sites including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Youtube. We frequently promote financial health content, loan promotions, videos, and more through these social channels. Additionally, we utilize email, TV, radio to reach more audiences and continue to generate brand awareness.

We are also very active on our newly rebranded website at mobiloilcu.org. We use the website to offer things such as useful resources, informational web pages, financial calculators, and much more.

7. WHAT’S THE FUTURE LOOK LIKE FOR YOUR BUSINESS?

We are always looking for ways to improve our products and services to enhance our member’s experience. This includes actively monitoring industry trends, community growth, and economic development plans to guide our decision-making.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

