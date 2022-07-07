Preserving history: World War I cannon on courthouse square undergoing restoration

A World War I-era cannon that has graced the northeast corner of the Liberty County Courthouse Square in Liberty for generations is getting a facelift thanks to an Eagle Scout project by Luke Robinson of Troop 727 in Kingwood. On Thursday, Robinson and his team of supporters braved the heat to scrub and paint the old cannon.

Together, Robinson and his team worked quickly and now expect to finish by Friday, July 8, a day ahead of schedule. Using wire brushes and a power washer, they thoroughly cleaned the cannon Thursday morning and began painting it Thursday afternoon.

A couple of hours after starting the painting process, they had finished the first of two coats of blue-gray, oil-based paint that should preserve the cannon for the enjoyment of future generations.

Luke Robinson (left) is leading the efforts to restore a World War I cannon on the Liberty County Courthouse Square. He is pictured with a team of supporters of the project.

Robinson, who lives in Kingwood, picked the cannon restoration for his Eagle Scout project as Robinson has family ties to the Liberty community and believed it was a project that would be appreciated and supported by the community.

The restoration is another chapter in the cannon’s history. In the 1940s, during World War II, people in the Liberty community began calling for the cannon to be added to the scrap heap. During World War II, scrap metal drives were a way for folks back home to help in the war efforts abroad. Despite the push to scrap the cannon, it survived.

The cannon was brought to Liberty County after the war by the American Legion with citizens of Liberty helping to pay for the transportation costs.

Many hands make light work to clean the World War I cannon at the Liberty County Courthouse Square. Luke Robinson applies paint to a section of the cannon.

