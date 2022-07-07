Liberty County marriage licenses for June 2022

Marriage licenses were issued to the following couples during the month of June 2022 by the Liberty County Clerk’s Office:

  • Jimmy Keith Burch and Tonya Lynn Moody
  • Allen Scott Key and Savannah Lynn Anderson
  • Jacob Douglas Brown and Valari Marie Smith
  • Michael Duane Galvan and Isella Villegas
  • Zachary Lynn Powers and Ariel Rashell Garza
  • Brandon Lee Saltsman and Victoria Kay Hortman
  • Oscar Nolasco Romero and Estela Del Carmen Mondragon
  • Monica Lizette Salazar and Miguel Angel Solis Carbajal

  • Reid Tyler Kenagy and Aurora Nicole Luna
  • Preston Ray Trantham and Alfa Mirea Mendez Ramos
  • Kennith Edward Johnson and Kadyra Tradell Wilridge
  • David James Dygert and Melanie Renee Parker
  • Bow Hunter White and Makinley Dannel Sabino
  • Jason Todd Laird and Elizabeth Ann Pier
  • Lloyd Eugene Plummer and Tamala Cox Jones
  • Jesus Guadalupe Garcia and Leslie Daniella Mares
  • Dennis Mitchell Wood and Linda Darlene Clark

  • Damien John Evan Smith and Mikayla Cole Whitmire
  • Matthew Alexander Casey and Dawn Jannise Mangum
  • Raul Gonzales and Mariah Jade Bunfill
  • Benjamin Dewayne Lofton and Angelia Jefferson Hines
  • Gayle Adene Delong and Eric Wayne Ashworth
  • Anthony Paul Coulakis and Heather Renee Waltman
  • David Harley Gray and Melissa Rose Decker
  • Eric Jobe McKey and Alyson Leigh Parish

  • Colton Lane McGee and Tiffany Danielle Schubert
  • Kirsten Nicole Schlagel and Andrew Nolan Hauke
  • Thomas Edward Porter and Janese Lynn Carter
  • Alison Michelle Davila and Taylor Douglas Wilkie
  • Kyle Lee Smith and Alyssa Kay Williams
  • Itay Krstevski and Alicia Brianna Huddleston
  • Brian Patrick Green and Debra Chantel Dumesnil
  • Galicia Juana Garcia and Jose Alejandro Martinez Caballero
  • Morgan Christopher Contreras and Olivia Anne Gerald
  • Aaron Leon Deacon and Charli Nicole Holt
  • J. Cosme Prieto Garcia and Maria Azucena Campos Bernal
  • Casey Avellaneda and Maria Guadalupe Luviano Gomez
  • Ramiro Ramirez and Panrada Thongom
  • Brian Lee Hicks and Jessica Rae Elbaor
  • Jaccob Abraham Schroeder and Celia Paige Merrell
  • Zachary Blaine Barrett and Mollee Elizabeth Dockens
  • Alfonso Martinez Torres and Daniela Maldonado

  • Cameron Robert Gunnels and Jaylee Leanne McCaffery
  • Tommy Joe Nail and Anna Beth Chilek
  • Gary Chance Walters and Chelsea Leeann Chidester Mott
  • Keely Rae Ozio and Marty Robins Lee
  • Ramon Chavez and Aida Consuelo Lemus Morales
  • Rebeca Ann Moffett and Cody Lee Bassham
  • Jesse Bryan Jones and Sunny Brianne Gardner
  • Richard Lee Odom and Amanda Elizabeth Edwards

  • Justin Michael Brasovan and Kadee Jo Peak
  • Aidan Louis-Lamar Humphrey and Anna Elizabeth Brothers
  • James Thomas Walsh Sr. and Juliette Alexandrina Walsh
  • Cassandra Estelle Johnson and Daniel L. Johnson
  • Regina Lee Hernandez and Clemente Garcia Hernandez
  • Shawn Eric Barber and Nancy Sue Musgrave

