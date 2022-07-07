Liberty County marriage licenses for June 2022

Marriage licenses were issued to the following couples during the month of June 2022 by the Liberty County Clerk’s Office:

Jimmy Keith Burch and Tonya Lynn Moody

Allen Scott Key and Savannah Lynn Anderson

Jacob Douglas Brown and Valari Marie Smith

Michael Duane Galvan and Isella Villegas

Zachary Lynn Powers and Ariel Rashell Garza

Brandon Lee Saltsman and Victoria Kay Hortman

Oscar Nolasco Romero and Estela Del Carmen Mondragon

Monica Lizette Salazar and Miguel Angel Solis Carbajal

Reid Tyler Kenagy and Aurora Nicole Luna

Preston Ray Trantham and Alfa Mirea Mendez Ramos

Kennith Edward Johnson and Kadyra Tradell Wilridge

David James Dygert and Melanie Renee Parker

Bow Hunter White and Makinley Dannel Sabino

Jason Todd Laird and Elizabeth Ann Pier

Lloyd Eugene Plummer and Tamala Cox Jones

Jesus Guadalupe Garcia and Leslie Daniella Mares

Dennis Mitchell Wood and Linda Darlene Clark

Damien John Evan Smith and Mikayla Cole Whitmire

Matthew Alexander Casey and Dawn Jannise Mangum

Raul Gonzales and Mariah Jade Bunfill

Benjamin Dewayne Lofton and Angelia Jefferson Hines

Gayle Adene Delong and Eric Wayne Ashworth

Anthony Paul Coulakis and Heather Renee Waltman

David Harley Gray and Melissa Rose Decker

Eric Jobe McKey and Alyson Leigh Parish

Colton Lane McGee and Tiffany Danielle Schubert

Kirsten Nicole Schlagel and Andrew Nolan Hauke

Thomas Edward Porter and Janese Lynn Carter

Alison Michelle Davila and Taylor Douglas Wilkie

Kyle Lee Smith and Alyssa Kay Williams

Itay Krstevski and Alicia Brianna Huddleston

Brian Patrick Green and Debra Chantel Dumesnil

Galicia Juana Garcia and Jose Alejandro Martinez Caballero

Morgan Christopher Contreras and Olivia Anne Gerald

Aaron Leon Deacon and Charli Nicole Holt

J. Cosme Prieto Garcia and Maria Azucena Campos Bernal

Casey Avellaneda and Maria Guadalupe Luviano Gomez

Ramiro Ramirez and Panrada Thongom

Brian Lee Hicks and Jessica Rae Elbaor

Jaccob Abraham Schroeder and Celia Paige Merrell

Zachary Blaine Barrett and Mollee Elizabeth Dockens

Alfonso Martinez Torres and Daniela Maldonado

Cameron Robert Gunnels and Jaylee Leanne McCaffery

Tommy Joe Nail and Anna Beth Chilek

Gary Chance Walters and Chelsea Leeann Chidester Mott

Keely Rae Ozio and Marty Robins Lee

Ramon Chavez and Aida Consuelo Lemus Morales

Rebeca Ann Moffett and Cody Lee Bassham

Jesse Bryan Jones and Sunny Brianne Gardner

Richard Lee Odom and Amanda Elizabeth Edwards

Justin Michael Brasovan and Kadee Jo Peak

Aidan Louis-Lamar Humphrey and Anna Elizabeth Brothers

James Thomas Walsh Sr. and Juliette Alexandrina Walsh

Cassandra Estelle Johnson and Daniel L. Johnson

Regina Lee Hernandez and Clemente Garcia Hernandez

Shawn Eric Barber and Nancy Sue Musgrave

