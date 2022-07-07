Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 5, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 5, 2022:

Martinez, Sheila Virginia – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Lopez, Mardoqueo – Public Intoxication

Lopez, Wilmer – Public Intoxication

Milashoski, Jamie – Theft of Property

Outlaw, David – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Williamson-Miles, Lynette – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Uribe, Paul – Driving While Intoxicated

Monroe, Tyreese Alonzo – Theft of Property

Brown, Hayden Len – Theft of Property

Herren, Toby Ray – Bond Forfeiture-Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Motter, Gary Russell II – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

