Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 5, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 5, 2022:
- Martinez, Sheila Virginia – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Lopez, Mardoqueo – Public Intoxication
- Lopez, Wilmer – Public Intoxication
- Milashoski, Jamie – Theft of Property
- Outlaw, David – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Williamson-Miles, Lynette – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
- Uribe, Paul – Driving While Intoxicated
- Monroe, Tyreese Alonzo – Theft of Property
- Brown, Hayden Len – Theft of Property
- Herren, Toby Ray – Bond Forfeiture-Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Motter, Gary Russell II – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon