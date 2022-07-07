Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 5, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 5, 2022:

  • Martinez, Sheila Virginia – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Lopez, Mardoqueo – Public Intoxication
  • Lopez, Wilmer – Public Intoxication
  • Milashoski, Jamie – Theft of Property
  • Outlaw, David – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Williamson-Miles, Lynette – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
  • Uribe, Paul – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Monroe, Tyreese Alonzo – Theft of Property
  • Brown, Hayden Len – Theft of Property
  • Herren, Toby Ray – Bond Forfeiture-Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Motter, Gary Russell II – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
