Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 4, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 4, 2022:

Dickerson, Kenneth Dwayne – Driving While License Invalid

Robinson, Ronald Wade – Driving While Intoxicated

Kelvin, Rayson Jermone – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Urias, Anthony Lee – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Bartlett, Jonathan Wayne – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Theft of Firearm and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Sevila-Rodriguez, Edickson Jo – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle

Velasquez, Pedro – Hold for Harris County

