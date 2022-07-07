Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 4, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 4, 2022:

  • Dickerson, Kenneth Dwayne – Driving While License Invalid
  • Robinson, Ronald Wade – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Kelvin, Rayson Jermone – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Urias, Anthony Lee – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Bartlett, Jonathan Wayne – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Theft of Firearm and Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Sevila-Rodriguez, Edickson Jo – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
  • Velasquez, Pedro – Hold for Harris County
