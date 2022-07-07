Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 4, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 4, 2022:
- Dickerson, Kenneth Dwayne – Driving While License Invalid
- Robinson, Ronald Wade – Driving While Intoxicated
- Kelvin, Rayson Jermone – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Urias, Anthony Lee – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Bartlett, Jonathan Wayne – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Theft of Firearm and Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Sevila-Rodriguez, Edickson Jo – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
- Dickerson, Kenneth Dwayne – Driving While License Invalid
- Velasquez, Pedro – Hold for Harris County