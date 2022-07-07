Hubert Garlon Zimmerman, 95, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Sunday, July 3, 2022. He was born on Wednesday, January 19, 1927.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Lou Zimmerman; sister, Barbara Elliot; sister-in-law, Melissa Faye Jamaroz; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Hubert will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Monday, July 11, 2022, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. Funeral Services will begin at 11:00 am. Interment for Hubert will immediately follow at Pace-Stancil MRG. Pastor Brad Dancer officiating.

