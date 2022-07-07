Cory Wade Gilbert, 43, of Anahuac, Texas, passed away July 4, 2022, at his residence in Monroe City, TX. He was born November 16, 1978 in Beaumont, TX, to Tommy Gilbert and Janice Budd.

Cory was employed with TBCD in the drainage department where he had made many special friends. He loved the outdoors and spent many hours riding his buggy, checking the cows with his dog companions Katie, Rufus, and Chloe. In the summer you could find Cory on his days off normally in the hay fields alongside with his dad or just on a tractor mowing. He will truly be missed by all who knew him.

He is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Billy Gilbert; paternal grandparents, Martha Jane & Bill Strempel; and maternal grandparents, Margaret & Kline Budd.

Those left to cherish his memory are his father, Tommy Gilbert and wife Debra of Anahuac, Texas; mother, Janice Gilbert of Celebration, Florida; brother, Tommy Gilbert, Jr. formally of Anahuac; sister, Shannon Gilbert Bagent of Taylor, Texas; step-brother, Thad LeNormand and wife Stacy of Hull, Texas; aunt, Janie Seidel and husband Lou of Cove, Texas; uncles, Billy Gilbert, Jr. of Deer Park, Texas and Joe Ed Budd and wife Debbie of China, Texas; cousins, Chad Clark and wife Wendy their children Abby Burnaman of Wallisville, Texas and Austin Burnaman of Kountze, Texas, Danielle Gilbert of Deer Park, Texas, Julie Morrison of China, Texas and Jamie Perkins of Port Neches, Texas; nephew, Hunter Bagent of Austin, Texas; niece, Saige LeNormand of Hull, Texas; and special friend Tammy Eubanks of Anahuac, Texas. Cory leaves behind a host of loving family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 8, 2022 between 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at First Baptist Church Anahuac 405 Magnolia Ave South Anahuac, Texas 77514. A Service of Remembrance will follow at 12:00 pm on Friday, July 8, 2022 at First Baptist Church Anahuac in Anahuac, Texas with Reverend Danny Biddy officiating. Cremation will follow under the direction of Faith & Family Funeral Services of Batson, Texas.

Honoring Cory as pallbearers are Jerrod Smith, Randy Foote, TW LeDay, Sammy Brown, Gilbert Simien, Danny Pringle and Amos Roy.

Honorary pallbearers are Dusty Turner and Rosie Barbeaud.

