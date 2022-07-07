Nora Ann Campbell passed away in her home, on June 30, 2022, at the age of 86, surrounded by her family. She was born in Brookeland, Texas, to the late Gertis Matlock Sr. and Oren Lowe Matlock, on February 7, 1936.

Nora married her late husband, Jimmy Thomas Campbell on October 16, 1957, and had four sons, Ronnie, Clay, Dale, and Chris. They lived in Port Neches for a short time before relocating to Hankamer, Texas, where she made her home for her family until her passing. Nora worked the majority of her life in the service industry, she loved to cut up and make others laugh. She was always ready for a good road trip to the casino and loved spending time with her family.

Nora was preceded in death by her parents, Oren Lowe Matlock and Gertis Matlock, Sr; husband, Jimmy Campbell; sons, Ronnie and Dale Campbell; brothers, Acie Lee Matlock and Gertis Matlock, Jr. She is survived by her sons, Clay Campbell and wife Melanie Jordan and Chris Campbell; grandchildren, Travis Campbell and wife Thuy Campbell, Lindsay Campbell and partner James Fountain, Heather Campbell and partner Cody Wright, Hillary Netterville and husband Tyler Netterville, and Megan Campbell; along with ten great grandchildren; extended family; and numerous friends.

A memorial service will be held from from 1:30p-2:30p on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at the American Legion Hall, 1704 S. Main Street in Anahuac, Texas.

