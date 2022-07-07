Ethel “Nell” Ivanelle Collins, 83, of Hardin, passed away on July 5, 2022. Nell was born December 23, 1938 in Dry Prong, Louisiana, to parents, Leroy Coleman and Mary Edith Lovell Coleman.

Nell had lived in the Hardin area for over 41 years. She worked at the Elks Lodge and traveled with a funnel cake trailer for many years. She enjoyed shopping, going to resale shops, cooking, gardening, and the Astros.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Jack Collins, sons, Wayne Vercher and Richey Vercher, and sisters, Frankie Lee Malcom and Patricia Gail Coleman. Nell leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughters, Cynthia Valentine and husband Howard, Tina Newton and Rhonda Weiss; her sisters, Nettie Grace Smith and Frances Irene Robertson; grandchildren, LeMason Valentine, Candace Valentine and Ashley Perkins; great-grandchildren, Baiden, Mason, Loucious, Jaxston, and Cambree; also numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Graveside Service for Mrs. Collins will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Moss Hill Community Cemetery under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton.

