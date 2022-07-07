Betty Marie Thornton was born July 18, 1934 in Shepherd, Texas, to parents, Thomas Eldon Hues, Sr., and Alice McGee Hues. She went to her Heavenly Home, to be reunited with her beloved husband William, on July 4, 2022 in Shepherd, Texas, at the age of 87.

Betty was a lifelong resident of Shepherd, Texas where she was a member of the Good Shepherd Baptist Church. Betty and William had 9 children and their home was always filled with family and friends. They were a large part of the Shepherd community and were involved in many of the activities within it.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Sr and Alice Hues; husband of 69years, William Daniel Thornton; brother, Eldon “Punk” Hues; sisters, Bonnie True, Vera Humbird, Patsy Thornton, Erma Chreene; son-in-laws, Ray “Cowboy” Herrod, Sonny Plaster; granddaughter, Heather Plaster Stjernstrom.

Betty is survived by her sons, Willie Thornton, Darrell “Hoppy” Thornton, and Curtis Thornton; daughters, Becky Herrod, Sandra Plaster, Kay Thornton and George Carr, Sue Thornton, Katrina “Kat” Thornton and wife Loydette Youngblood, and LaJuana Kirchner; brother, Tommy Hues and wife Debbie; grandchildren, Kris Thornton and wife Linzey, Trey Thornton and wife Tiffany, Marshall Thornton and wife Alma, Stacie Fontenot and husband Kenny, Elizabeth Atteberry and husband Allen, Sarah Stott, April Thornton, Autumn Rosales and husband Francisco, Ben Plaster and wife Jennifer, Michael James Jr. and wife Misty, Laura Hill and Robert Overman, Billy Hill Jr and wife Jennifer, Marcus Thornton and wife Amanda, Jacob Tiemann and wife Cheyenne, Alec Tiemann and Brittany Tiemann, Kristen Fulcher and husband Kirby, and Kerri Kirchner and Brandon Basye; 35 great grandchildren; great-great grandchild Chapman Atteberry; numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home on Friday, July 8, 2022 from 6-8pm. Funeral Service will be Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 10am at the Good Shepherd Baptist Church with Bro. Larry Allbritton officiating. Burial will follow in the Farley Chapel Cemetery. Pallbearers for the service will be, Kris Thornton, Marshall Thornton, Allen Atteberry, Billy Hill Jr, Trey Thornton, Kenny Fontenot, Michael James Jr, Marcus Thornton, Ben Plaster, Brandon Basye, and Kirby Fulcher.

