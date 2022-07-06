LCSO: Body found in Devers believed to be suicide victim

On Thursday, June 23, LCSO deputies and investigators responded to the 500 block of South Gates St. in Devers in reference to human remains. The remains were found when a dog turned up a a family’s home with a human hand. Additional human remains were found in a wooded area approximately 100 yards behind the home.

According to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, the manner of death appears to be a suicide, with additional DNA information requested at the autopsy.

No identification was found at the scene or at the autopsy, yet the medical examiner identified that the remains belonged to a male.

Investigators were able to obtain a possible identity of the deceased male, who was not a Liberty County resident. A potential family member of the male located in Harris County confirmed that they had not spoken to that individual in months, and a missing person report was never filed to their knowledge. The family member provided the investigator with pertinent information that further helped with the investigation.

DNA samples will be taken from family members and compared to the DNA of the deceased male to confirm his identity.

The possible identity of the deceased male will not be released until DNA results are made available to the LCSO.

Original article:

