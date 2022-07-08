Our family and community sadly lost a beloved member, Judah Ben Flanagan, on June 28, 2022. Ben was the heart and soul of his neighborhood, family, workplace, and community. He never knew a stranger and made friends everywhere he went. Known for his loud laugh and jokes, he could brighten a room wherever he set foot.

As the family cook, he took on the responsibility of gathering as much as he could for all the holidays with great food and great laughs. He was an oil field man through and through, also leaving behind a legacy for those to follow in his footsteps. His motto in life was to give of yourself unto others without asking in return.

He leaves behind a host of family and friends that honor his memory: His daughters, Niyah Flanagan, Omaha NE; Carena Flanagan, Houston TX; Camille Flanagan, Dayton TX, and his son, Jean-Paul Flanagan also of Dayton TX. His Father Horace (Gwen) Flanagan, Atascocita TX, Mother, Deborah (Robert) Chambers TX, Sisters, Daniella Flanagan and Keren Porche, Houston TX, and brother Keith Davis, Omaha NE. He leaves behind aunts, uncles, cousins and friends that will continue to cherish his memories and look after his children.

A visitation will be held Friday, July 8, 2022 from 5 – 8 p.m. at Allison Funeral Service, 1101 N. Travis St., Liberty, TX 77575. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church, 101 Donatto Drive, Liberty, TX 77575. Interment will follow at Ames Catholic Cemetery.

