Kathryn “Kati” Nicole Quick, age 29, of Liberty, TX, passed from this life on July 4, 2022. She was born on June 10, 1993, in Beaumont, TX to Kevin Quick and Tammy Votaw Quick.

Left to cherish her memory are her parents; the love of her life and significant other, Craig Fregia; sister, Cassie Quick Boone and husband, Kerry, of Jasper, TX; paternal grandmother, Shirley Quick; nieces, Isabella, Rebekah, and Samantha, with whom she shared a precious relationship; Craig’s daughter, Kylei Fregia, an unmitigated focus of her deep love; and a beloved wealth of dearest loved ones, extended family and friends.

Preceding Kati in death is her paternal grandfather, Kenneth Quick and maternal grandparents, Lloyd and Sandra Votaw.

Visitation with family and friends will be held from 1:00p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Lumberton Family Funeral Home, 766 S. Main St., Lumberton, TX 77657, with Kati’s life honoring memorial service to begin at 2:00 p.m., also at the funeral home.

