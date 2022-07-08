Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 6, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 6, 2022:

Aranjo, Angel – Abandoning/Endangering A Child

Franklin, Alvin – Possession of Marijuana and Public Intoxication

Thurman, Joe Bob – Burglary of a Building

Sowell, Kimberly Kay – Theft of Property and Parent Contributing to Non-Attendance

Daniel, Ricky Del – Criminal Trespass

Flores, Danny Nolberto – Possession of Marijuana

Alfred, Tenika Joy – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, and Driving While Intoxicated-second

Aguirre, Jade Lynn – Criminal Mischief

Nelson, Breah Shaundale – Rider Not Secured by Safety Belt, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Driving While License Invalid

Adams, Robert – Parole Violation

Leal, Cruz Matthew – Motion to Revoke Unadjudicated Community Supervision-Assault/Family Violence

Reyes, Bryan – Possession of Marijuana and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Chavez, Christian – Hold for Montgomery County

Petty, Derrick – Assault/Family Violence

