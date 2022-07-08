Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 6, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 6, 2022:
- Aranjo, Angel – Abandoning/Endangering A Child
- Franklin, Alvin – Possession of Marijuana and Public Intoxication
- Thurman, Joe Bob – Burglary of a Building
- Sowell, Kimberly Kay – Theft of Property and Parent Contributing to Non-Attendance
- Daniel, Ricky Del – Criminal Trespass
- Flores, Danny Nolberto – Possession of Marijuana
- Alfred, Tenika Joy – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, and Driving While Intoxicated-second
- Aguirre, Jade Lynn – Criminal Mischief
- Nelson, Breah Shaundale – Rider Not Secured by Safety Belt, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Driving While License Invalid
- Adams, Robert – Parole Violation
- Leal, Cruz Matthew – Motion to Revoke Unadjudicated Community Supervision-Assault/Family Violence
- Reyes, Bryan – Possession of Marijuana and Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Chavez, Christian – Hold for Montgomery County
- Petty, Derrick – Assault/Family Violence