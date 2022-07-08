Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 6, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 6, 2022:

  • Aranjo, Angel – Abandoning/Endangering A Child
  • Franklin, Alvin – Possession of Marijuana and Public Intoxication
  • Thurman, Joe Bob – Burglary of a Building
  • Sowell, Kimberly Kay – Theft of Property and Parent Contributing to Non-Attendance
  • Daniel, Ricky Del – Criminal Trespass
  • Flores, Danny Nolberto – Possession of Marijuana
  • Alfred, Tenika Joy – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, and Driving While Intoxicated-second
  • Aguirre, Jade Lynn – Criminal Mischief
  • Nelson, Breah Shaundale – Rider Not Secured by Safety Belt, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Driving While License Invalid
  • Adams, Robert – Parole Violation
  • Leal, Cruz Matthew – Motion to Revoke Unadjudicated Community Supervision-Assault/Family Violence
  • Reyes, Bryan – Possession of Marijuana and Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Chavez, Christian – Hold for Montgomery County
  • Petty, Derrick – Assault/Family Violence
