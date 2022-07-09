Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 7, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 7, 2022:
- Downs, Katie Anne – Hold for Chambers County
- Feack, Leslie Ann – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Public Intoxication
- Holcomb, Aaron Patrick – Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury
- Stevens, William Alexander – Probation Violation-Criminal Mischief
- Nuzzo-Mitchell, Tiffany – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Rushing, Angela Marie – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Lester, Ronda Mae – Burglary of a Building
- Padon, Patricia Marie – Cruelty to Non-Livestock
- Breland, Joseph Jason – Indecency With a Child/Sexual Contact
- Flores, Joseph Ray – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
- Nash, Derrick – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle