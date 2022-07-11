Joseph “Joe” Norman Shearer, Jr., age 71, of Porter, Texas passed away Tuesday, July 5, 2022. He was born May 14, 1951, in Houston, Texas, to parents Joseph Norman Shearer, Sr. and Mary Alice Shearer who preceded him in death along with his brother, Monty Shearer.

Survivors include his mother of their children, Shirley Lilley Shearer; daughters, Dede Murray and husband Tony, Shawna Winter and husband Walter, Shelly Slade and husband David; brother, Ronald Shearer and wife Dorothy; grandchildren, Hunter and Hayden Fountain, Kaesyn and Baylon Winter, Brooke and Colt Slade; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, July 11, 2022, at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Morgan Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

