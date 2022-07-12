Liberty County commissioners approve pay raises for the County’s elected officials

Two weeks after major salary increases for elected officials failed to pass, Liberty County Commissioners Court on Tuesday, July 12, signed off on smaller pay increases for all the county’s elected officials and increases in auto allowances for the majority of them.

In the next budget cycle, which begins on Oct. 1, 2022, the county’s four commissioners, county clerk, district clerk, treasurer and tax assessor-collector will see a bump in their pay to $83,725 annually. For the commissioners and county judge, who have not seen a raise since 2019, the increase is $8,845 annually, from $74,880 to $83,725.

Commissioners, the county judge, sheriff, six justices of the peace and six constables also will receive an additional $5,000 for their auto allowances, from $20,000 to $25,000 annually.

Each of the county’s six justices of the peace and six constables will see their salaries jump from $53,000 to $55,650 annually; however, constables will now also get longevity pay and certificate pay (those numbers vary by constable).

The highest salary from the county’s budget will go to Sheriff Bobby Rader, whose salary is being increased by $4,250, from $85,000 to $89,250 annually. The sheriff also will receive longevity pay and certificate pay that enhances his annual salary. The county’s plan is to also provide $3,500 to every law enforcement officer (all licensed peace officers working for the sheriff’s office or constable offices) for every five years of service to the county as a commissioned peace officer.

County Judge Jay Knight, whose salary is the same as the commissioners, also receives $11,735 for his dual role as juvenile judge. Knight also receives a $25,000 stipend from the state for his role as the county’s chief administrator.

Knight said the county commissioners did themselves an injustice years earlier when they refused to approve an increase in their own salaries while raising those of other elected officials.

Despite what these increases will add to the county’s budget for salaries, Knight believes commissioners may be able to lower ad valorem taxes for the coming year. Currently the tax rate is $0.5543 per $100 property valuation.

“Based on new growth, I anticipate that we will potentially go down again,” he said.

Calling the County’s operation “still the cheapest act in town,” Knight said he believes the County’s tax rate has been as fair as possible to property owners. “We are lower than all your [city tax rates].”

The vote to approve new salaries was not unanimous as only three commissioners voted in favor of it. Pct. 1 Commissioner Bruce Karbowski, who was not in favor of the previously proposed salaries that would have given commissioners and the county judge each $92,500 per year, made the motion to approve the salaries on Tuesday.

“After looking at the last one, I was not in favor at all,” said Karbowski.

Karbowski’s motion to approve the salaries was seconded by Pct. 2 Commissioner Greg Arthur. Pct. 3 Commissioner David Whitmire voted in favor of it, and Pct. 4 Commissioner Leon Wilson voted against the motion.

The positions of district attorney, county court at law judges and district judges are not part of the County’s budget as they are approved and funded by the State.

In other business, the commissioners:

approved a contract with Motorola Solutions for construction of a radio tower previously approved by commissioners court on June 14, 2022;

approved payment and performance bonds from Vulcan Construction Materials and Washburn Asphalt for overlay projects;

approved the purchase of two vehicles for the sheriff’s office to be paid by forfeiture funds;

tabled a contract with Tetra Tech, Inc., to provide hurricane debris removal in the event of a hurricane or natural disaster;

approved solicitation for autopsy transports and pauper burials, although this issue will also be discussed at an upcoming workshop;

approved the continuation of the county clerk’s records restoration and archival plan;

approved an increase in county clerk fees from $5 per page to $10 per page for map and plat copies;

approved a third intern to work with the county clerk’s office for the next month to assist in the archival project;

approved Liberty County District Attorney Jennifer Bergman’s request to use $4,000 from the DA’s special investigative fund for 20 spaces ($200 per person) at an upcoming active shooter training class;

approved the purchase of three 2022 Ford Escapes for use by the DA’s office and to be paid through the Special Investigative Fund;

approved a quote of $58,102 for repairs to a chip spreader used in the application of road surfaces;

approved the purchase of tasers for mental health officers with the majority of the funding coming from the Shane Detwiler Fund; and

approved a contract with Hull-Daisetta ISD for a second school resource officer from Pct. 2 Constable Les Hulsey’s office. Currently, the school district is contracting for services for a school resource officer for the high school but with the heightened threat from recent school shootings, the school district is adding a school resource officer for the elementary campus.

Liberty County Commissioners Court meets on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month in the second floor courtroom in the county courthouse. Meetings begin at 9 a.m. and are open to the public.

