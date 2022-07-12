Joshua Norris Rhodes, 35, of Moss Hill, Texas, was called to his eternal resting place on July 11, 2022. He entered this world on November 24, 1986 in Baytown, Texas born to Norris Rhodes and Levhone Simons Rhodes.

Joshua lived in the Hardin area all of his life where he was a graduate of Hardin High School in 2005 and employed by Quikrete. He was an avid outdoorsman. He loved the mountains. He enjoyed hiking, fishing and walking the beach. When Joshua was not outdoors you could find him playing his guitar. He loved all sports especially the Cowboys and Astros. Joshua was a family man who loved his family and his three sons were his world. He lived for his boys and made many memories on earth in such a short time. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is preceded in death by his pawpaw, Steve Simons; grandparents, Norris Ray and Lavaler Collins Rhodes; and uncle, Lefty Simons.

Joshua is survived by his parents, Norris and Levhone Rhodes of Moss Hill, Texas; grandma, Margie Simons of Liberty, Texas; sons, Landon Rhodes of Moss Hill, Texas, Rhyder Rhodes of Tarkington, Texas and Asher Rhodes of Daisetta, Texas; sister, Lisa Mitchell and husband Darin of Moss Hill, Texas; nephews, Tyler and Austin Mitchell of Moss Hill, Texas. He leaves behind numerous cousins, aunts, uncles and a host of family and friends.

Visitation will be held between 10:00 am to 11:30 am on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Hardin Baptist Church in Hardin, Texas. A memorial service will begin at 11:30 am on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Hardin Baptist Church in Hardin, Texas with Reverend Tony Hines, Reverend Carlton Bailey and Reverend Bill Fabriquze officiating.

Serving Joshua as honorary pallbearers are Steven Brownlee, Daniel Bailey, Michael Bracewell, Christopher Bracewell, Travis Crisman, Christian Best, and Joe Miller.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made for his children via Venmo @Levhone-Rhodes

