Mary Helen Stanley, 84, of Sour Lake, Texas, went to be with her Heavenly Father and her beloved husband on their wedding anniversary on Friday, July 8, 2022. She was surrounded by her loving family at Baptist Hospital of Southeast Texas, in Beaumont, Texas. Mrs. Stanley was born on August 18, 1937 to the late Jose “Joe” Moreno and Elodia Miranda in Beaumont, Texas.

She was such a loving mother, wonderful grandmother and super great grandmother. She always said her greatest accomplishments were her four children and the families they have. She was known as “Grammy or Gram” to the children. Gram loved playing with her grandchildren whether it was rolling on the floor, riding bicycles or cooking breakfast with hot tortillas.

Besides her family her most favorite thing was going to the casinos. If anyone mentioned the casinos she would say give me five minutes to get ready. Although she had several jobs in life, her favorite was being an aide on the Sour Lake School bus. She loved taking care of the special kids on the bus. She would tell us many stories about the children.

Mrs. Stanley is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Orvil Stanley; sisters, Toni Rojas, Mary Arredondo, Olivia Mireles, Julia Morgan, Josephine Garcia, Virgina Castillo, Angie Gongora, Delia Gonzales, Delores Martinez; grandson, Tim Cervantes.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Tony Joe Cervantes and wife Diane of Silsbee, Texas, Paul Anthony Cervantes and wife Sherri of Baton Rouge, La; daughters, Merrie Christie Blalock and husband Dennis of Baton Rouge, LA, Judy Ann Scritchfield and husband David of Port Neches, Texas; sister, Janie Lucas of Kemp, Texas; grandchildren, Krystle Blalock, Joseph Blalock (Alex), Brian Domino (Holly), Austen Domino, Madison Huddleston (Cameron), Chelsea Marshall, Lucas Loe (Shea), Dezrae Crawford (Cody); great grandchildren, Crockett Domino, Axel T. Domino, Aiden Huddleston, Braylon Huddleston, Josie Blalock, Mac Baldwin, Clara Baldwin, Jude Baldwin, Miya Loe, Dominic Crawford, Ian Crawford, Greyson Fitzgerald; four step children & several step grandchildren, great grandchildren & many loving relatives and a host of friends.

A Service of Remembrance will be held on Friday, July 15, 2022, 1:00 pm at Faith & Family Funeral Services Inc. with Reverend Hector Marchado officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be held Friday from 10:00 am until service time at Faith & Family Funeral Chapel. Cremation under the care of Faith & Family Funeral Services.

In lieu of flowers may bedonated to any charity of your choice per Ms. Stanley’s request.

