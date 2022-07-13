Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 11, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 11, 2022:
- Cross, Jace Matthew – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information, and Possession of a Dangerous Drug (no mugshot)
- Owens, Jack Gordon – Driving While License Invalid, Displaying Fictitious License Plate, Failure to Appear, Hold for Jefferson County-Possession of a Controlled Substance and Hold for Jefferson County-Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Vasquez, Jose – Public Intoxication
- Smith, Jeremy – Hold for Harris County-Assault/Family Violence
- Pauc, Julio – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
- Jenkins, Beau Michael – Aggravated Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Hold for Montgomery County-Driving While Intoxicated
- Salazar, Daniela – Burglary of a Building
- Jones, Lacie Ann – Interfering With Public Duties
- Delverne, Tristan Dean – Criminal Trespass, No Driver’s License, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Failure to Signal with Turn Indicator
- Barnes, Del ‘Marquise – Possession of Marijuana
- Holcomb, Joshua Lee – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, and Driving While License Invalid
- Flowers, Brittney Kyle – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (four counts), Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
- Harris, William James – Criminal Trespass
- Oclair, Clifford Scott – Theft of Property, Delivery of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving While License Invalid, Escaping While Arrested/Confined, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tampering With Identification Numbers, Theft of Firearm and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon