Community responds to elderly Dayton man without air conditioning

An elderly Dayton man will be sleeping and living in comfort now after a group of people in the community donated and installed two window air conditioners in his home this week.

Arthur Benton, 71, has struggled through the last two summers without air conditioning, trying to stay cool on a semi-shaded portion of his front porch during the day and then sweating through the night. This week, the two air conditioners were donated after his situation was highlighted by his home health caretaker, Sonya Burmaster.

Burmaster, who started taking care of Benton a few hours a day this past Monday, said she was concerned about his welfare so she made a Facebook post asking for help. The Facebook post reached a young woman working for the Walmart store in Liberty, who purchased a new single-room air conditioner for Benton. The donated air conditioner was installed in Benton’s bedroom, which made sleeping through the night more bearable.

Pct. 4 Commissioner Leon Wilson puts together the pieces of a window air conditioner for an elderly Dayton man. Pictured with him is Curtis Appleby, a City of Dayton employee.

“I had been sweating it out,” he said. “I slept really good last night.”

On Thursday, a larger, 18,000 BTU window unit was donated to Benton by Pct. 4 Commissioner Leon Wilson, and wife, Amanda, David Milam of Milam Tire and Auto, and Corey Ripkowski, owner of Western Auto in Dayton. Wilson, Milam and Dayton Community Center employee Curtis Appleby installed the unit while Benton sat patiently on his porch and watched. Dayton Police Department officers came to offer moral support.

Once the second window unit was installed, they all went inside to test it out. Benton stood in front of the air conditioner and thanked them all for their help.

“We don’t like anybody to be sleeping or even standing in this heat,” Milam said. “We are always happy to help someone in need.”

