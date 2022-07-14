Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 12, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 12, 2022:

  • Adams, Oran Matthew – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Chourng, Sokmen – Public Intoxication
  • Davenport, Richard Anthony – Motion to Revoke Community Supervision-Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Displaying Expired License Plate, Driving While License Invalid and Operation of a Vehicle With Expired Registration
  • Miller, Michael Anthony – Forgery of a Financial Instrument
  • Guillory, John Henry – Parole Violation
  • Follis, Matthew – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Juneau, Daniel Heath – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Secundio-Solis, Constantino – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Marlowe, Paula – Public Intoxication
  • St. Julian, Erick Javaris – Deadly Conduct-Discharge of Firearm
  • Swearingen, Lori Beth – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Cameron, Lynda Renee – Theft of Property
  • Smoke, Cody – Public Intoxication
Adams, Oran Matthew
Cameron, Lynda Renee
Chourng, Sokmen
Davenport, Richard Anthony
Follis, Matthew
Guillory, John Henry
Juneau, Daniel Heath
Marlowe, Paula
Miller, Michael Anthony
Secundio-Solis, Constantino
Smoke, Cody
St. Julian, Erick Javaris
Swearingen, Lori Beth

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.