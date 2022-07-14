Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 12, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 12, 2022:

Adams, Oran Matthew – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Chourng, Sokmen – Public Intoxication

Davenport, Richard Anthony – Motion to Revoke Community Supervision-Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Displaying Expired License Plate, Driving While License Invalid and Operation of a Vehicle With Expired Registration

Miller, Michael Anthony – Forgery of a Financial Instrument

Guillory, John Henry – Parole Violation

Follis, Matthew – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Juneau, Daniel Heath – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Secundio-Solis, Constantino – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Marlowe, Paula – Public Intoxication

St. Julian, Erick Javaris – Deadly Conduct-Discharge of Firearm

Swearingen, Lori Beth – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Cameron, Lynda Renee – Theft of Property

Smoke, Cody – Public Intoxication

