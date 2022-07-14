Ruby Pearl Tanner, our beloved mother, passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at her residence in Hull with her family by her side. She was 77. Ruby was born December 13, 1944, in Sour Lake, to Claude Dees and Ruby Smith. She had lived in Hull, most of her life and was a Godly woman who served the Lord her Savior with all of her heart. She was a member of Life Point UPC Church of Daisetta.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Tanner; sisters, Evelyn Straham, Ann Lee, and brother Dearl Dees. Those left to cherish her memory is son, Justin Tanner and wife Alisa of Splendora; daughters, Anita Hall of Daisetta; Debra Alfaro and husband Antonio of Houston; Wendy Tanner and fiance Steven Litwiller of Louisiana; and Mollie Carethers of Hull. Sister, Claudine Fregia of Hull; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

There will be a gathering of family and friends on Saturday July 16, 2022, from 11:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. at Faith & Family Chapel.

A service of remembrance will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday July 16, 2022, at Faith & Family Chapel with Reverend Brad Davis and Reverend Lonnie Jordan officiating. Interment will follow at Hall cemetery in Thicket.

Serving as pallbearers are Curtis Peeler, Kenneth Peeler, Anthony Alfaro, Andrew Alfaro, Christopher Fregia, Jason Fregia, Mason Woods, and Xander Woods.

